New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Technology giant Apple on Wednesday rolled out its latest software for all the Apple devices across the globe. The new update, iOS 14, was made available for its iPhone users on September 16 from 10:30 pm.

The new software update includes a number of new features including the picture-in-picture mode, which Google’s Android is offering to its users from last year. The iOS 14 also enhanced the enhanced privacy for its iPhone users. The new update also brings a change in the shape and sizes of the widgets.

The iOS 14 update also has some India-specific features including better SMS spam filtering, new fonts, new iMessage effects and much more. Here are some of the best new features of iOS specially designed for Indian users.

India-specific iMessage effects:

The iOS 14 upgrades the keyword feature for iMessages where sending certain keywords like happy birthday, happy new year shows full-screen effects on the app. Now this feature has been localised for Indian users. Now you will see similar actions when you will wish anyone a Happy Diwali or Happy Holi in English or Hindi.

Enhanced SMS Spam filtering:

Spam SMS irritates everyone and the iOS 14 has made tackling this menace a little bit easier. Several apps are there to filter spam SMS but in the iOS 14, Apple has added additional filters in the iMessages app. Now if you tap at the Filters button on the top left, you'll see nice filters such as Known Senders, Unknown Senders, Transactional Messages, etc.

New India-specific fonts:

iOS 14 has support for 20 new document fonts and some even existing Indian fonts have got new styles such as bold and italics.

Devanagari Email IDs

If you know somebody who has an email ID in Devanagari, you can now send emails to them via the Mail app. The app now supports Devanagari email IDs, apart from address in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Thai.

Download Updates on Cellular Data

The next big feature that we want to highlight here is increased support for cellular data downloads in iOS 14. In its India-specific feature, Apple, keeping in mind that Indians use more of Mobile data instead of broadband connections, has now added a feature which allows you to download software updates, Siri voices, and Apple TV+ downloads via mobile data.

Sound of Siri

In the iOS 13 update the Indian English voice of Siri sounds more like of a robot. But, in the latest iOS 14 update you will be able to hear Siri sounding more like an Indian.

Posted By: Talib Khan