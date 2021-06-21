International Yoga Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the M-Yoga app “will fuse the knowledge of the past with the technology of today”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the world observes its seventh International Day of Yoga on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the M-Yoga app in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO). The app will be available worldwide and will moderate yoga training based on common protocol available in many languages.

"Now there will be an app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that the M-Yoga app “will fuse the knowledge of the past with the technology of today”.

अब विश्व को, M-Yoga ऐप की शक्ति मिलने जा रही है।



इस ऐप में कॉमन योग प्रोटोकॉल के आधार पर योग प्रशिक्षण के कई विडियोज दुनिया की अलग अलग भाषाओं में उपलब्ध होंगे: PM @narendramodi #YogaDay — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2021

The seventh International Day of Yoga is being celebrated virtually in most of the world. With ‘Yoga for wellness’ the theme for this year’s Yoga day, this is the second consecutive year when the Yoga day celebrations are foreshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister also said that even medical science emphasises on the healing process, in which along with medical treatment, yoga can also be proven of significant help.

"When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients," Prime Minister Modi said in his International Day of Yoga address on Monday morning.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, after India’s proposal found 175 countries as co-sponsors. That was the first time when a country’s proposal found such an overwhelming support and continues to remain the most unanimous resolution ever passed by the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the government of India, the International Day of Yoga is being celebrated in 190 countries across the world.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma