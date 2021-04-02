Google has shared a few tips and tricks that a user can implement in his daily life and can easily know about the misinformation being spread on the internet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With growing digitisation, the menace of fake news and misinformation on the internet has also grown manifolds. Fake news is a piece of information that is presented with false information and facts. Now, with coronavirus pandemic going on and elections in several parts of the world are scheduled in the upcoming months, identifying the fake news and stopping its circulation has become a main concern for many organisations including Google.

To help the users in identifying fake news and stop its flow, search-engine giant Google, on the occasion of Internation Fact-Checking Day 2021, -- observed on April 2 every year -- has shared a few tips and tricks that a user can implement in his daily life and can easily know about the misinformation being spread on the internet.

Google said that it is committed to supporting all users as they look for reliable information online, and share insights with other organizations to strengthen fact-checking as every day, people seek evidence to confirm or refute a piece of information they are uncertain about.

Check the context of images

Images play a very important role in catching the attention of the user. People, who are involved in spreading misinformation or fake news are aware of the importance of images. Pictures can be cropped, edited and can be made as standalone pictures to change their real meaning. However, a person can check whether a picture on the internet is fake or not by using a simple method. A user has to simply right-click on a picture when it is open in your browser and choose “Search Google for Image.” You can do the same on mobile by touching and holding the image. This will look for the picture to check if it has appeared online before, and in what context.

Check multiple sources

To check the authenticity of any news item you read on the internet, you should first check how trustworthy the item you read was. To know this, you can simply search the news item and know whether some credible new publications have also reported it or not. You can search for the topic in Google Search and switch to the news panel to find the news item and other relevant articles.

Use fact-checking tools

Whenever you read a news item that is hard to believe and looks too good to be true, you should always fact-check it to know about its credibility and authenticity. For the ease of users, Google has started online tools like Fact Check Explorer, which helps in identifying fake news and misinformation. You can also use Fact Check Explorer for the WhatsApp forwards you get about any particular topic.

Use Google Earth

You can use Google Earth to know almost everything about a location, including pictures of the most famous locations. If you receive any information about a particular location, mall, monument, you can check its credibility through Google Earth. You can check pictures to see if they add up with the misinformation you have been spotting on your mobile phone.

The Internation Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) is a large network of 79 different organisations from across the world that includes AFP, Reuters, and The Washington Post. It was founded in 2015 by the Florida-based non-profit journalism school and research organization Poynter Institute of Mass Studies. IFCN did great work in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic during which they created a Coronavirus Facts Alliance and brought together over 100 fact-checkers from over 70 countries.

Doing similar work in India, Jagran New Media's Vishvas News is also a leading fact-checker in the country helping in identifying fake news and stopping its spread to people. Vishvas News is also certified by IFCN and also performs the function of fact-checking through the News WhatsApp chatbot. Any fake photo, video or news can be sent by the user for verification on +91 95992 99372.

