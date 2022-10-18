Intel Launches Its 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processors In India | Check Features Here

Tech Company Intel has launched its latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor family in India. These processors include six new unlocked desktop processors, led by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K - which is touted to be the world’s fastest desktop processor with 24 cores and 32 threads and a blazing fast clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz. This new-gen processor will provide users with best gaming, streaming, and recording experience.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K is available with up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads and with up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance.

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are said to enable better system performance with up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance. The company also claims that 13th Gen Intel® Core processor users can see higher average overclocking speeds across P-cores, E-cores, and DDR5 memory.

Check Intel 13th Gen Core Processor Features Here:

Intel Adaptive Boost Technology and Thermal Velocity Boost opportunistically boost processor clock frequencies based on power and thermal headroom during a given workload. Available in Intel Core i9 unlocked SKUs.

More E-cores across Intel Core i5, i7, and i9 power a big leap in multi-threaded performance and a better multi-tasking/mega-tasking experience for users.

PCIe Gen 5.0 support, with as many as 16 lanes off the processor.

Increased memory support to DDR5-5600 and DDR5-5200, while maintaining DDR4 compatibility

Up to 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache

Santhosh Viswanathan, Managing Director- of Intel India, said, “Intel is at the heart of gaming innovation, collaborating across the ecosystem to architect the most powerful experiences for gamers and creators. In the last decade, the overall gaming trend in India has grown tremendously, and this presents us with a great opportunity to demonstrate what's possible with the PC experience going forward. Our latest generation of 13th Gen Intel Core Processors raises the bar once again for PC performance. The response we have received till now has been phenomenal and we are extremely optimistic about its future.”