Instagram's THIS New Feature Lets You Put Two Display Picture At A Time, But There's A Catch

Instagram new feature will let the users keep two display picture including one avatar and one normal picture. (Image-Unsplash)

THE POPULAR Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram has rolled out yet another interesting feature that allows users to show their avatars as well as the photos as their display picture. Interestingly, the users visiting the profile would be able to notice the flipping display picture between the digital avatar and the original display picture.

Instagram took to Twitter to announce, “Who is in your new profile picture? Now that you have added your avatar to the opposite side of your photo, site visitors can switch between the two”.

If you're wondering how to create or edit the avatar on your Instagram profile picture, here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Go to Instagram on your mobile device.

2. Select your profile or your profile image.

3. Then, at the top, tap Edit Profile, and then Create an avatar.

4. Now, click Get Started to select your avatar's skin tone. You can customise your avatar with hairstyles, outfits, and other accessories.

5. To save and create your avatar, tap Done and Save changes.

Instagram clearly does not want to be labeled as just a photo-sharing app, as it has launched a slew of new features in recent months. The company recently launched the Quiet mode for users who want to take some time for themselves, specifically for teens.

The feature would change the availability status of the profile and let the other users know about it by sharing an auto-generated message saying "XYZ wasn't modified about this message because they're in quiet mode". After the users disable the feature, all the notifications would be shared with the users.

Additionally, Instagram has also said that teens have specifically been looking for such a feature in order to take out time for studies, during school, and more.

"Teens have told us that they occasionally want to take time for themselves and that they may be looking for more ways to focus at night while studying, and during school,” said Instagram in a blog post.