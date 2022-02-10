New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Photo-sharing app Instagram has introduced a new 'Recently deleted' feature that will allow users to examine and restore deleted tales and photos within 24 hours. Users will now be able to restore their photos if deleted mistakenly and they can also recover stories that have been continuously uploaded or preserved within 30 days following deletion.

While rolling out the feature, Instagram in the official release said, "Today, we’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content. We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app. We also added protection to help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you’ve shared."

It further added, "We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back. Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted."

How Instagram's 'Recently Deleted' feature work?

When a user deletes Photos, videos, reels, IGTV videos, and stories from the app it is removed from your account immediately and moved to the Recently Deleted folder.

Now, the deleted stories that are not in your archive will stay in the folder for up to 24 hours. Everything else will be automatically deleted 30 days later.

However, induction of those 30 days, you can access your deleted content by going to Settings > Account > Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. From there you can either restore or permanently delete it.

Step-by-Step process to restore an IG photo or story or reel:

Click on your profile in the Instagram application, Go to menu, and select settings

From the accounts, then select the Recently Removed option, it will display all of the content that you have recently deleted.

Select the photo that you wish to restore and press the Restore button.

Enter OTP and your photos will be recovered easily.

Posted By: Ashita Singh