New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular media-sharing app Instagram has rolled out a new features that lets users review and restore their deleted content. All photos, videos, reels, and IGTV videos deleted by a user will now be moved to the 'Recently Deleted Folder', where they will stay for 30 days before being automatically removed by the app.

As part of the new feature 'Recently Deleted', the app will now be asking users to verify that they are rightful account holders, both, while deleting their content, and restoring it from the Recently Deleted folder. The added layer of protection will help prevent hackers from compromising your account and deleting posts you have shared.

"We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back. Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted," the Facebook-owned app said in a statement shared on its official blog.

Deleted stories will stay in the 'Recently Deleted' folder for 24 hours, while the rest of the content will be accessible for 30 days. Here's a step by step guide to accessing the deleted content.

Step 1: Open Instagram and go to Settings

Step 2: Click on Account

Step 3: Selected Recently Deleted

Step 4: From there, you can either permanently delete the content or restore it.

The company said it may take up to 90 days to complete the deletion process after it begins. After 90 days, the content may in the backup storage that the company use to recover in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss event.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja