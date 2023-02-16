Instagram Will Discontinue THIS Feature By March This Year, To Affect Online Businesses | Details

META–owned popular photo-sharing platform Instagram which introduced a live shopping feature back in 2020, will now be discontinued from the live broadcasts on March 16. After the aforementioned date, users won't be able to tag things with images on the platform while live streaming.

"Beginning March 16, 2023, you will no longer be allowed to tag products in Instagram live broadcasts. This shift will allow us to focus on goods and features that give the most value to our users,” according to the company's support page.

The company has also made it clear that users can continue to run their businesses as the platform would continue investing in shopping opportunities for individuals and organisations across feeds, stories, Reels, advertisements, and more.

As reported earlier, the company had earlier removed the shopping tab from the main bar which gave hints that the platform could or later remove the live shopping feature from the platform. However, the company has also mentioned that the users would not affect the ability to live broadcast or even add the guests to hold question and answer sessions.

On the other hand, Facebook has also seen the discontinuation of live shopping back in October, last year. While many other applications including Youtube, and TikTok has been investing heavily in these tools which let users sell specific items.

Meanwhile, in the new update, the photo-sharing platform Instagram has made some changes in the user interface by shifting the reels button to one step right while the likes and other notification bar has been shifted to the top right side of the screen and placed with the DM section.

Additionally, the post button has made an entry at the centre of the main bar placed at the bottom, engaging more and more people to post some content on the platform.