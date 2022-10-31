Instagram Tricks: Here's How You Can Download Reels On Your Smartphone

Instagram which was introduced as a photo-sharing platform has seen a lot of new features including the introduction of messaging and video content on the platform. After the ban of TikTok, the users shifted to the platform to use reels as a part of content creation.

With over 2 Billion active users on the platform, Instagram has now started focusing more on video content as well. Whether it is Reels or IGTV videos, the platform has developed a huge fan base for videos as well.

Within a very short span of time, the platform has made a buzz on the reels and IGTVs. The users are liking it and even wanted to know how they can download these videos to their handset. If you are one of those, here's how you can download a reel on your smartphone.

How To Download Reels On Android Phone:

1. Go To Instagram and open the reel which you want to download. After that, tap on the icon which is used to share posts with your friends ( the one which looks like a paper plane)

2. Copy the link of the reel and visit the website called igram.io

3. When you get to the website, enter the copied link into the 'Insert Instagram Link Here' box

4. Click Download

5. The page will now refresh, displaying the Reel whose URL you copied. Scroll down until you see the 'Download.mp4' button.

6. The download will begin on your Android smartphone after you tap the 'Download.mp4' button.



How To Download Reels On iOS Devices:

1. Go to the Instagram Reel that you wish to save. Tap the three dots icon in the lower right corner

2. When the menu appears, click the 'Link' icon to copy the video link

3. You'll need to go to a website named igram.io from here

4. Once you've opened the page, put the copied URL into the 'Insert Instagram Link Here' area

5. Now, click 'Download'

6. The page will now refresh, displaying the Reel whose URL you copied. Scroll down until you see the 'Download.mp4' button

7. The download will begin on your iOS device as you tap the 'Download.mp4' button

Not only limited to entertainment, businesses, and marketers have been also making full use of the platform to promote their products on their platform.