Instagram To Get THESE Changes As Meta Mulls Design Revamp For Photo-Sharing App

The popular Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram will soon be going to witness new design related changes in the upcoming update. This came after the company on its help announced the new change will take place in February.

Instagram will witness the design changes including the navigation bar present at the bottom of the application, re-inclusion of the in the centre of the bar and moving the Reels to the right side.

"Beginning in February, we will be changing Instagram's navigation to make it easier for people to share and connect with their friends and interests. The shortcut for creating content will now be in the centre of the app's navigation bar, with Reels to the right. The Instagram Shop tab will be removed as part of this change. "As we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feeds, stories, reels, ads, and more," the company wrote on its help page.

Additionally, Instagram will also be removing the Shop Tab from the screen as a part of its design revamp. "The Instagram Shop tab will be removed as part of this change. You will be able to set up and run your shop on Instagram as we continue to invest in shopping experiences that provide the most value for people and businesses across feed, stories, reels, ads, and more".

In the meantime, there are numerous rumours circulating that Instagram is planning to abandon the shopping feature and concentrate more on the advertising business. This update apparently brings the decision to remove the Shopping tab from the app one step closer.

Furthemore, Instagram is also working on the user experience and recently introduced the hacked hub which aims to help the users to get access to their hacked accounts or the users who are facing login issues.

The message on Instagram's announcement blog said, "To support accounts that are suffering access issues or may have been hacked, we developed Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive portal individuals can rely on to report and address account access issues."