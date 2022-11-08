Instagram Tips And Tricks: Here's How You Can See Instagram Stories Without Revealing Your Name

Instagram has become one of the most used social media platforms in the world and why not, there are plenty of features like chats, reels, stories, filters, feeds, and IGTVs which help you to connect with the people who are connected to you on the platform.

With the new features, comes to a few tricks as well. If you are someone who wants to see the stories of people without letting them know, you can do that. If you are wondering how? Here are the steps you need to follow.

1. Visit the user's page where you want to see their stories, then tap the three dots available on the top right side.

2. Choose the Copy Profile URL option.

3. Tap the search bar in Instagram Downloads (Website) after opening it.

4. Within the pop-up menu, select Paste.

5. Press Search.

6. The account of the user will open up. Simply tap the profile picture to watch stories.

Not only does it help in viewing the stories of an individual, but with the Instagram Downloads website, you can even download posts, reels, videos, and profiles in high quality.

Instagram has developed a number of features in the past few years for user retention and the user experience. Be it reels, guides, or the Instagram shop, the company has worked for almost every user including people who are running small businesses on the platform.

Recently, Instagram has crossed the mark of 2 billion in terms of monthly active users. With this, Meta also clarified that more than 2 billion users use its instant messaging platform WhatsApp on a daily basis.