Instagram Tests 'Collaborative Collections', 'Candid Stories' For Upcoming Update; Details Inside

One of the most loved social media applications, Instagram has rolled out an update that adds new features for Android users. Taking to the blog section, the parent company of Instagram, Meta has announced that it has added the Notes, Candid Stories, and Group Profiles features providing its users with more ways to connect on social media.

Notably, the platform aims to overcome the objection that it is merely a photo-sharing app. The platform has already made it clear that it is working to improve the platform so that it can provide almost everything to its users by adding stories, reels, and igtvs.

With these new features, the platform is planning to increase its user retention and content consumption. If you are excited about the new add-on features, here is the detailed walk around about it:

1. Candid Stories: Taking to a blog post, Meta has announced that it would be soon rolling out Candid stories in which a user can share real-time happenings with their friends and followers. Notably, this will be only visible to the users who share their own candid stories. According to the blog post, Meta has also announced that there’s a high possibility of this feature rolling out on the Facebook stories as well.

2. Notes: The platform recently released the notes feature in which it allows users to write within 60 characters. Users can share their thoughts or opinions with the help of letters, numbers, and emojis with their followers, and close friends to which they can reply as well. Just like Instagram stories, these notes can be seen for 24 hours after the time of posting.

3. Add Your Nominations: Yet another interesting and popular feature on the platform was added recently for the individuals on the stories. The blog post mentions that the company is testing the ‘Add Yours’ feature through which a user can ask friends to join by tapping the pass it on the button whenever they see a prompt that makes them think of them.

4. Group Profiles: A user will soon be able to create and join a new kind of profile through which they can share and view other members' posts, according to the blog post. Notably, the posts will only be visible to group members rather than the person's followers. Tap the + and choose Group Profiles to start a new group profile.

5. Collaborative Collections: The users will soon be able to share the saved posts with other users and friends. The feature is also in testing and is expected to roll out soon.