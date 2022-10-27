Instagram Surpasses 2 Billion Active Users; Know Where Other Meta Platforms Stand

Meta disclosed a report which said its famous social media platform Instagram has now surpassed the 2 billion active users mark and will soon take over Meta’s Facebook, said a Bloomberg report. The report also highlighted that the messaging platform, WhatsApp also has over 2 billion active users every day and 3.71 billion users globally.

Notably, Facebook, Meta’s own social media networking platform has 2.96 billion users on its platform. With the report, the company showed how the biggest transformation happened in terms of social media. Notably, In 2018, Instagram surpassed the mark of 1 billion monthly active users.

Instagram has shifted from only a photo-sharing platform to a full-fledged social media platform that includes DMs, Stories, Camera Filters, and much more. There are many possible reasons which have attracted a large user base which include the introduction of reels, Igtvs, algorithmically selected content-based preferences, and more.

Furthermore, these updates have been made aiming to increase user retention since the company earns most of its revenue from advertisements done on the platform. Notably, marketers have been spending a smaller amount of money on ad marketing due to the financial tensions going around the world.

Recently, Instagram has also added a notes feature, which lets users create a note with a 60-character limit. The posted notes will show up on the top of the DM list where active users are shown. All the users will be able to shoot their thoughts in terms of notes with a 24-hour limit.

Not only limited to this, but Instagram has also made various modifications to its platform, including age verification tools, the ability to pin posts to one's profile, and sensitive content controls to block sensitive items from the feed. Instagram now has a full-screen feed, and videos as well.