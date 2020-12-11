Swipe up in an existing chat to turn on the Vanish Mode. Any message, GIF, emoji, or media that you now send will vanish once the recipient has seen them.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Instagram has started rolling out its 'Vanish Mode' feature, enabling users to send messages that disappears automatically once receivers have seen them. The feature was introduced by parent company Facebook for both Messenger and Instagram last month.

Swipe up in an existing chat to turn on the Vanish Mode. Any message, GIF, emoji, or media that you now send will vanish once the recipient has seen them. A user will be notified once the recipient takes a screenshot while using this mode, Facebook explained in a release last month.

Vanish mode can be enabled only with the people you are connected to. The feature is also opt-in, meaning that a person can chose whether to enter vanish mod with someone.

"Now you can send memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions to share what you really think when you cannot find the words, or just be silly with your fiends without it staying in your chat history," Facebook said in a release.

"We designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience. Only people you are connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat. Vanish mode is also opt-in, so you choose whether to enter vanish mode with someone. If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you're using vanish mode, you'll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe," it added.

WhatsApp has a similar feature by the name "disappearing message", though it lets the receiver to read the message for seven days and take a screenshot of them without being notified to the sender.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja