New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a recent video posted on Instagram and Twitter, company head Adam Mosseri said that the Facebook-owned social media platform is no longer a photo-sharing application. He said that the company is looking to expand more into entertainment and video after seeing the success of competitors like TikTok and YouTube.

In his post, Mosseri described some upcoming changes and experiments that Instagram will be doing, including showing users recommendations for topics they are not following and making videos more immersive by offering a full-screen experience.

"Changes are coming to video on Instagram. At Instagram, we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping, and Messaging." read his tweet.

Furthermore, the company chief also claimed that the platform has transformed dramatically over the years and is no longer merely a square-photo sharing app as many of its users now use it to watch videos for entertainment and do other researches. He also noted that to keep up with competition such as TitTik, which is “huge," and YouTube that is even “bigger," Instagram will experiment with new video upgrades in the “recommendation" space. This includes showing videos from pages that users may not particularly find interesting, but they will have the option to choose their preferred topics. The new recommendation space for videos is currently being tested with select users.

In addition, Instagram is also testing a new feature that will show ‘Suggested Posts’ in-between content like photos, videos, and IGTV from accounts you follow. The concept of Suggested Posts is to show content that users may like to see from non-followed accounts, as per how they interact with others and pages. Also, Instagram is working on bringing more changes for creators and help monetize in better ways on the platform, in addition to working on integrating shopping-related features. Apart from all these, Instagram is reportedly testing a new way to share links in stories through stickers.

