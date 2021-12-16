New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Instagram has been testing a major update for its video feature on its Stories. The app will now allow over 60 seconds of video in the form of Stories. The user named Matt Navarra noted the new Instagram update.

Currently, Instagram allows video which is longer than 15 seconds and it automatically gets split into multiple clips. But now, it seems the platform is trying to change that time limit and bring it up to 60 seconds, allowing clips of up to a whole minute to be uploaded to stories as a single file.

This new update in the video will allow its users to go up against rivals like Snapchat, TikTok, and others. However, those apps also don't let users post or send longer clips via the platform as a single upload but Instagram is aiming to emerge as the first one to do that.

"Instagram is testing longer stories segments of up to 60 seconds," wrote Matt on Twitter informing them about the new update.

The platform is also testing a new interface for the creation of stories to post, to allow, adding elements like the location or tags to other accounts. However, it is still not known that when the users will likely see all the updates added with Instagram. And, in which country it will get rolled out first.

Earlier, Instagram improved its Link sticker feature and added custom text and colour options. For users who want to share links on Instagram now write personalised text via these stickers instead of plain boring text.

It also rolled out badges in its last update. "Badges allow users to show support for creators during a Live video on the platform. Users aged 18 and above with more than 10,000 followers in select regions will be able to use Instagram Badges. Once purchased, the Badges will appear alongside comments during a Live cast."

Posted By: Ashita Singh