New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Picture-sharing app, Instagram, on Tuesday added a new feature to its live broadcast function. The new feature, known as Live Rooms, will now let a total of four people go live at once and share the screen space. Earlier, only two people can go love on the app at once. Now, with the addition of this new feature, the creator can add three more people in the live session.

Live rooms started rolling out to Indian users in December 2020 and will now be available globally for everyone on Instagram. Explaining the new feature, Instagram said that live rooms will give creators more opportunities to have conversations with their communities and fans. The company further stated that the Live Rooms can be used in talk show or a podcast, hosting a jam session, leading to more engaging Question and Answers with those they are going live with.

"We first launched the ability to go Live with more than one person back in 2017 but it really saw a resurgence once lockdown started about a year ago. But the number one feature request we heard was, ‘how can we add more than one person?!’ -- so we got to work. I am so proud of the team that brought this feature to life. It required a huge lift from an infra perspective in order to support this new use case but had to feel deeply integrated into the rest of the IG ecosystem. We launched it in India late last year and are excited to bring it to the rest of the world starting today,” Vishal Shah, VP of Product Instagram said in a post.

How to enable a live room on Instagram:

-Open Instagram.

-Swipe left and pick the Live camera option.

-Add a title for the live room.

-Tap the Rooms icon to add guests.

-A list of people who have requested to go live with you will appear.

-You can also search for people or guests to add to your live.

-As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one.

Who cannot join a live room on Instagram?

According to the company, anyone who is blocked by any of the active participants in the live room will not be able to join the live session, Additionally, any user, whose live access is banned by Instagram for violating company community guidelines, also will not be able to join the live session.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan