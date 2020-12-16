The Lite version of Instagram was first launched in 2018 in Mexico, know the features here.

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Instagram is now out with its Lite app in India. The app is now already live on the Google Play Store and the announcement was made by Vishal Shah, Instagram’s head of product on the second day of the Facebook Fuel for India event. As the name of the app suggests it comes at a size of 2 MB. Instagram Lite comes with many features and that too with the accessibility on any phone.

What are the features of Instagram Lite?

*The Instagram Lite does not come with a dark theme, and there is no way to enable dark mode on Instagram Lite.

* It does not have IGTV and Reels tabs, and all uploaded video content on the platform will be playable as standard videos.

* This app still has the old explore button in the bottom menu and does not use a dynamic grid.

* Instagram Lite is also available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

How to download the Instagram Lite app?

Step 1: Go to the Playstore.

Step 2: Search for the Instagram Lite app.

Step 3: Now, download the Instagram Lote app and you are all set to surf on this version.

However, there is no iOS version of Instagram Lite yet. The Lite version of Instagram was first launched in 2018 in Mexico. It was later expanded to more markets such as Kenya, Peru, and the Philippines. But earlier this year in May, Instagram Lite was removed from the Google Play Store.

Vishal Shah in his announcement also said that India was the first country where Instagram officially launched Reels. The Reels option was also launched first in India, and more recently, the new Live rooms option was introduced here.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma