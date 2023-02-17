Instagram Introduces Telegram Like Broadcasting Channels; Facebook And Messenger To Follow Suit

META, a well known technology company which owns Instagram has announced that it has Telegram-like broadcasting channels to its platform. Taking to Instagram, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has announced the arrival of the feature.

According to Zuckerberg, this would be a new way to follow creators and know about the latest updates and messages from them. On the other hand, creators would also be able to interact with their followers and inform them about what they are up to.

Additionally, the users can access Mark Zuckerberg’s broadcast channel (only broadcasting channel as of now) from the link in his bio. After an Instagram user taps on the link, it will be redirected to the broadcasting channel with a message of ‘Join Broadcast Channel’. However, the feature is in the testing phase with a selected group of creators.

“We're starting to roll out Instagram channels -- a new broadcast chat feature. I'm starting this channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta. This will be the place I share Meta product news first,” he messaged in his first broadcast message.

He further added that channels will also support text, images, polls, reactions, etc, and support collaborations with guest appearances, AMAs and more. Additionally, he hinted that the broadcasting channels could soon make a debut on Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.



Additionally, the users can share the invitation links and even see the details of the broadcasting channels. However, the feature is currently limited to mobile users and other users will have to wait for sometime.

Furthermore, “Channels can be open to all of your followers, but you can make them exclusive to paid subscribers,” said the company.

For creators looking for a new tool to convey updates with their communities, the new channels might be very helpful. Also, having a new text-based method that is simple for their Instagram fans to access could be a comfort for producers given the broad ambiguity surrounding what is occurring on Twitter.