Instagram Introduces New Features To Protect Creators From Abuse And Harassment

The famous social media platform Instagram came up with a new feature dedicatedly to its content creators. This came up after Instagram posted a blog in which it has announced various improvements it is planning to do and it included the protection of creators against abuse and harassment.

With this new feature, the creator will be able to block persons who troll, abuse, or harass them in any way. Not only this, the new feature's main objective is to let the creator block all the accounts that the troller may create, making it difficult to abuse or harass on the platform.

“Now when you block someone on Instagram, you’ll have the option to block other accounts they may already have, making it more difficult for them to interact with you again on Instagram,” the company said in a blog post.

Instagram has also focused on the improvement of hidden words in order to protect people from scammy messages and offensive story replies. Additionally, the platform asked its users to switch it on, but now it has taken the command and has started testing an automatic hidden words tool from the creator's account. However, the creator has the option to switch it off.

On the other hand, Instagram has also started focusing on different languages which include Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Furthermore, Instagram’s Nudge features remind users to be kind, respectful, and considerate towards the person they are messaging.

“We’ve seen that nudges can reduce the number of hurtful remarks on Instagram, which is why we’re introducing more of them. Now, a new notification will encourage people to pause and consider how they want to respond before replying to a comment that our systems tell us could be offensive,” it said in the blog post.