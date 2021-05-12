It's another way to express yourself on Instagram and the feature is now available in a few countries today with plans for more. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: It's interesting news for all the Instagrammers as your favourite social media app Instagram has introduced a new feature. Now the users here will be able to add pronouns to their profiles. Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like, users will be able to add up to four pronouns (including, them, they and more) which they can put on display for others.

As per the makers, the purpose of the new feature is to add to the ease of ability to express oneself. Talking about the launch, this new update will soon be available in different countries. However, the company is yet to announce the date for its launch in India.

Talking about pronouns, Vishal Shah, VP of Product at Instagram said, "Now you can add pronouns to your profile with a new field. It's another way to express yourself on Instagram and we've seen a lot of people adding pronouns already, so hopefully, this makes it even easier. Available in a few countries today with plans for more."

In order to access the new update all one would need to do is fill out a form if the pronoun feature is not already available.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 44 US Attorneys General has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appealing to him not to set up "Instagram for Kids" as the children may face mental health issues after using social media at a young age.

For the unversed, an "Instagram for Kids" app is all set to be launched for children below 13 years, as the kids under that age are not allowed to use the Instagram app until the account is being handled by an adult guardian or their parents.

So guys, coming back to the pronoun feature, what do you think about the new update? Do let us know.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal