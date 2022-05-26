New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Photo-sharing social platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to a report by outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

In its report, Downdetector.com claimed that more than 6,000 users were facing issues with the Meta-owned platform.

Meta or Instagram, however, are yet to issue a statement.

Meanwhile, several Instagram users Twitter to express their anguish about the photo-sharing app going down again.

"Is anyone else having trouble with #Instagram this morning? Scrolling down in the main feed only goes through a few posts… And refreshing it doesn’t seem to work," tweeted a user, who goes by the name @dukeofgloucestr.

"Soooooo who else Instagram filters not workin? It’s saying it’s unable to allow this effect on your device or sum," said another user, who goes by the name @Ifthesh96828720.

"One thing about twitter…it’s going to know when Instagram and FB goes down," said another user, whose name was @LaydeKeys.

Several users also shared some hilarious memes on Twitter. Here's a look at some of them:

This was the second consecutive day when the Meta-owned social media platform went down. On Wednesday, Instagram had gone down, preventing many users from logging in and using the platform. According to DownDetector, users faced issues from 9.45 am till 12.45 pm on Tuesday. Instagram or Meta, however, didn't issue a statement in this regard.

