New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Instagram is one of the largest photo-sharing applications. The app not only allows users to share pictures but also to remain in touch with friends through Direct Messages (DM). Instagram is a widely used application. Users can share pictures, gain information, and do other activities as well. However, iPhone users who were using the application reportedly faced a bug where they were forced to see stories again and again after having watched them once.

What exactly it meant was that an iPhone user using Instagram had to see another user's story even after watching it once in order to watch their new story. The bug annoyed a lot of people. However, now the bug has finally been fixed by releasing an update on the App Store.

Further, iOS users are advised to check for updates and if there is one then update their smartphone in order to stop the issue. iOS users are required to use the latest version - v239.1 instead of version 239.1.

According to a report by The Verge, the issue with the repeating Stories on Instagram for iPhone seems to have started on Monday this week. When contacted by The Verge earlier, Meta spokesperson Christine Pai said that the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories". The technical team took note of it on Thursday morning and came up with an update for the iOS application that fixed the bug.

Several iOS Instagram users took to other social media platforms and complain about the bug. Although the exact cause of this issue isn't clear yet, the bug has now been fixed.

As far as the application is concerned, the last update allowed users to make Reels for up to 90 seconds. Earlier, users could only upload Reels for up to 60 seconds. In the same update, the company also introduced other features like interactive stickers, templates, and the option to import your own audio.

(With ANI inputs)

