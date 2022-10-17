Instagram Brings Age Verification Test Feature In India, Will Ask For Video Selfie Or An ID

Famous social media application Instagram has ushered in a new test feature that will let users verify their age with the help of an original ID or video selfie. This came after the rising number of fake accounts that are being created on the platform.

Instagram, which is popular for bringing new features, filters, and other updates to entertain its users, is now focusing more on security features amid the growing worries that kids are using fake birth dates and names to create fake profiles.

If someone in India attempts to change their date of birth from under the age of 18 to over 18 on Instagram, the company must now verify their age using one of two options: Upload your ID or take a selfie video.

"We are testing this to ensure that teens and adults have an age-appropriate experience. Testing began in the US in June this year and is now expanding to India and Brazil," the company said. Notably, Meta is planning to expand this to the UK and EU by the end of 2022.

“We are also removing social vouchers as an age verification option from testing to make some improvements,” Instagram added.

The Social Vouching option allowed users to ask mutual followers to confirm how old they were. The three people they selected to vouch for them received a request to confirm their age and needed to respond within three days.

Now, those part of the test can choose to upload a video selfie to verify their age in India.

The company requires people to be at least 13 years old to sign up for Instagram. But according to the UK’s media watchdog Ofcom, one-third of children between the age of 17 are using social media with fake accounts and fake birth dates.

"A recent study found that the majority (77%) of social media users between the ages of 8 and 17 have an account or profile on at least one major social media platform," Ofcom stated.