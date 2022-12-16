Instagram Announces 'Hacked Hub' Feature For Users Who Face Issues With Account Access

The popular social media platform Instagram has been rolling out a series of new features including candid stories and more has now announced that it would be rolling out a new feature for the creators and other users which will help them to resolve the problem of accessing their accounts.

The name of the feature will be ‘hacked’ hub and as the name suggests it will help the users to access their hacked accounts. Not only this, but users who are facing trouble in accessing their accounts can also make use of this feature.

The message on Instagram's announcement blog read, "To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues."

"If you're having trouble logging in to your account, open your desktop or mobile browser and type Instagram.com/hacked. You can then choose whether you believe your account has been compromised, have forgotten your password, have lost access to two-factor authentication, or have had your account disabled. After that, you can follow a set of instructions to reclaim access to your account. You will be able to select which account needs support if your information is linked to multiple accounts," the platform added.

Recently, Meta in a blog post has mentioned that it would be soon rolling out a series of new features including Candid Stories, Add Your Nominations, Group Profiles, and Collaborative Collections. Not only this, but the tech giant has also mentioned that the features are currently under testing, and users across the globe will soon get access to them.

The announcement of new features has been consistent over the past few years which makes it evident that the platform does not only want to be called as a photo-sharing platform and wants to be a complete social media application.