Infinix Launches New Flagship Zero Ultra 5G Smartphone With 200MP Primary Camera | Details

Infinix, a Hong Kong-based smartphone company has launched its latest flagship smartphone which has a 120Hz AMOLED display and features a 200MP rear camera setup. The Zero Ultra will come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and 8 gigabytes of RAM. The device will run on a 4500mAh battery, 180W fast charging, a stereo speaker setup, and a curved display.

According to some reports, the company is offering Gallium nitride charger, earphones and warranty card in its retail box.



Infinix Zero Ultra Price:

Infinix Zero Ultra will be available in a single variant of 8 GB + 256 GB, priced at US$520 (approximately Rs 42,500).



Infinix Zero Ultra: Specifications and Features

Infinix's latest flagship has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate panel, a curved display panel which will support 900 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with Mali G68 GPU to handle the gaming and video streaming. The handset has 8GB RAM and 256 GB of storage with Android 12 as standard.

Talking about the camera, the Infinix Zero Ultra comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 200MP primary shooter with a 1/1.22-inch sensor size and OIS. It gets a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a dual-LED flash as well. It has a 32MP selfie camera with dual-LED flash.

It includes a Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Just like Samsung, Infinix has provided audio that is routed through its Type-C port, as the handset does not have a 3.5 mm audio jack. To maintain privacy, it sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will be offered in two colour options – Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir. It weighs 231 grams.