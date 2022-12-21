Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 920; Check Price, Specifications Here

The China-based phone manufacturer Infinix has launched its much-awaited phone named Infinix Zero Ultra 5G in India. The mid-range phone is paired with the MediaTek chipset with a massive battery pack. Here’s everything you need to know about the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G:

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Specification:

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display along with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz and is backed by the XOS based on the Android 12 operating system.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 octa-core processor in collaboration with 8GB RAM and the internal storage of 256GB which is expandable via MicroSD card. Notably, the users of the phone can expand to 13 GB of RAM virtually. The phone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 180-watt thunder charging.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports a 5G network and has a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, and Wi-Fi 6 along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a triple camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 32 MP front camera.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Price And Availability:

The all-new Infinix Zero Ultra 5G comes as a standard trim with 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage at a price of Rs 29,999. The phone will be available from December 25 in two colours- Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.