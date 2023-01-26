Infinix Note 12i Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset; Check Price, Specifications Here

HONG-Kong based smartphone manufacturer has launched yet another entry-level smartphone with the name Infinix Note 12i with the MediaTek Helio processor paired with the 10-layer cooling system for optimal gaming performance. The smartphone will be available for a price of Rs 9,999. Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications:

The all-new Infinix Note 12i gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED along with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display of the phone is Widevine L1 certified to watch 1080p content.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on the XOS 12 custom operating system based on Android 12. It has 4 GB of RAM with additional RAM support of up to 3 GB. The smartphone from Infinix comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter paired with a depth sensor and AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8 MP front camera with a punch-hole design.

Infinix Note 12i Price In India:

The Infinix Note 12i comes with a single variant of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity and is priced at Rs 9,999. The phone would be available for purchase starting from January 30 on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. The phone gets Metaverse Blue, Alpine White, and Force Black colour shades.

As a part of the introductory offer, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 1,000 for Jio users who want to purchase the phone.