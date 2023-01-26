Infinix Note 12i Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset; Check Price, Specifications Here

Infinix Note 12i Launched In India: The Chinese-smartphone manufacturer Infinix has launched yet another entry level smartphone for the consumers in India.

By Ashish Singh
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:33 AM IST
Minute Read
Infinix Note 12i Launched In India With MediaTek Helio G85 Chipset; Check Price, Specifications Here
Infinix Note 12i Launched In India at Rs 9,999. (Image-Twitter)

HONG-Kong based smartphone manufacturer has launched yet another entry-level smartphone with the name Infinix Note 12i with the MediaTek Helio processor paired with the 10-layer cooling system for optimal gaming performance. The smartphone will be available for a price of Rs 9,999. Here's everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications:

The all-new Infinix Note 12i gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED along with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display of the phone is Widevine L1 certified to watch 1080p content.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and runs on the XOS 12 custom operating system based on Android 12. It has 4 GB of RAM with additional RAM support of up to 3 GB. The smartphone from Infinix comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card.

Also Read
Screen Lock For Web Users To View Once Text, Upcoming WhatsApp Features In..
Screen Lock For Web Users To View Once Text, Upcoming WhatsApp Features In..

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter paired with a depth sensor and AI lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8 MP front camera with a punch-hole design.

Infinix Note 12i Price In India:

The Infinix Note 12i comes with a single variant of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity and is priced at Rs 9,999. The phone would be available for purchase starting from January 30 on the popular e-commerce platform Flipkart. The phone gets Metaverse Blue, Alpine White, and Force Black colour shades.

Also Read
India-Made Battle Royal Game 'Indus' Coming On Play Store Soon;..
India-Made Battle Royal Game 'Indus' Coming On Play Store Soon;..

As a part of the introductory offer, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 1,000 for Jio users who want to purchase the phone.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.