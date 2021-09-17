New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Hong-Kong-based smartphone company Infinix on Friday launched two of its pocket-friendly smartphones -- Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S in India. Both the smartphones come in a single storage option -- 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Infinix Hot 11S is the successor of Hot 10 S which was launched by the company in May 2021.



The Infinix Hot 11S smartphone is available in three colour options -- Polar Black, 7 Degree Purple, and Green Wave, while the Infinix Hot 11 will be available in Silver Wave, Polar Black, Emerald Green, and 7 Degree Purple colour options. Both the phones run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6 out of the box.



Features of Infinix Hot 11S:



The Infinix Hot 11S comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent, and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The phone consists of NEG glass for protection. Infinix Hot 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and works on the latest Android 11 based XOS 7.6.



The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. Apart from this the phone can record 2K Bokeh and will support slow-motion super night, and time-lapse. The smartphone also is equipped with dual speakers and DTS surround sound technology. The phone will come with a Dar-link Game Boost technology for a better gaming experience. Apart from this, it is equipped with a 5,000 mAH battery and can be charged with an 18W charger.



Specifications of Infinix Hot 11:



The Infinix Hot 11 smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a brightness of 500 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage works on Android 11 based XOS 7.6. Talking about the camera, the company has given a 13MP AI dual rear camera setup in the Infinix Hot 11 smartphone whereas the phone has an 8 MP AI front camera for clicking selfies and recording videos. Apart from this the camera also supports features like slow-motion, super light, and time-lapse.



While talking about the battery life of the smartphone, the Infinix 11S comes with a 5,200 mAh battery. Along with this, the phone supports Dar-link Game Boost technology and has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, dual speaker, and USB Type-C port.



Price of Infinix Hot 11 and Hot 11S:



Since the company has introduced a single storage variant for both the models -- 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, the price of Infinix Hot 11 is Rs. 8,999 whereas Infinix Hot 11S is priced at Rs.10,999.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen