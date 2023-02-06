Infinix Launched Zero 5G And Zero 5G Turbo In India; Know All About Mid-Range Smartphones Here

The Chinese smartphone maker Infinix has launched two new 5G phones under its portfolio in India with mid-range specification offerings including the Mediatek Dimensity chipset and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Both the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo will be available for purchase starting this weekend.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 And Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Specifications:

Both the mid-range smartphones are offered with the same 6.78-inch full-HD display with a refresh rate panel of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the Infinix Zero 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, and the Turbo edition gets the top-notch MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 5GB of Virtual RAM support. Both the devices would run on Android 12 out of the box. Both phones are powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Speaking of the optics, both the mid-range smartphones get a triple camera setup and are somehow the same if compared with the sensors. Both smartphones have a 50 MP primary shooter along with an ultra-wide sensor and telephoto lens. Both smartphones get a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Price:

The Infinix Zero 5G is offered only in a single 8GB RAM with a 128GB storage variant which costs Rs 17,999. The phone will be available in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo Price:

The turbo edition of Infinix Zero 6G is also offered as a single trim with 8GB RAM and 256 RAM and will cost Rs 19,999. The phone would be offered in the same colours as the Infinix Zero 5G.

Additionally, the company has announced an exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 on the Infinix Zero 5G and Rs 2,000 for Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo which will be available for purchase from February 11 on Flipkart.