New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced on Friday it was developing a new version of its MIUI software to adhere to the Indian government’s recent ban on the Chinese apps.

The new version will be rolled out in a phased manner over the next few weeks and will not have any of the blocked Chinese apps preinstalled, the company said in a statement.

“We want to clarify that none of the apps blocked by the Indian government are available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India. Further, we are developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked apps. This will be rolling out in the phased manner over the next few weeks,” a statement by Xiaomi India read.

The company further said that it has been storing data of Indian users only on the servers located in India and will continue to do so. It claimed that such data has not been shared with anyone outside the country.

“We continue to comply and adhere to all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. Even before it was mandated, we pioneered data localisation for all of Xiaomi India apps and users,” the statement read.

“Since 2018, 100% of data from Indian users is stored on servers located in India and none of this data is shared with anyone outside of India,” it added.

We have also noticed some stray instances of misinformation being spread regarding the above points.



Xiaomi reserves the right to take legal action against false accusations of its non-compliance with Government orders.



We are and will be 100% compliant with the Indian Govt. https://t.co/w3AmFc2Wqs

— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 7, 2020

The Indian government has banned as many as 109 Chinese apps. Some of these apps came pre-installed with with Xiaomi phones. The ban on the first 59 apps was announced in the aftermath of the violent face-off between the Indian and Chinese forces on June 14 that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

