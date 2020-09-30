The innovation by NewsMobile and Fakenet AI will create a unique product to detect these deep fakes, which can be used by the fact-checking community.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: NewsMobile along with its tech partner FakeNet AI, were declared winners of a global innovation challenge that focused on fact-checking at the University of California, Berkeley.

NewsMobile is the only organization from Asia and among the five winners globally to win the coveted innovation challenge. The challenge focused on how technology can improve fact-checking, in round 2 of the Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative.

“The winners were chosen from a list of 64 proposals and will split a total of $450,000, made possible by a partnership between the International Fact-Checking Network and the Facebook,” a statement on Poynter’s website read.

IFCN Director Baybars Örsek on the occasion said, “We are committed to supporting innovative research and practices around fact-checking to expand the horizons of our reach and impact for a better information ecosystem. The second round of the Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative with Facebook will provide the resources and network to pursue this goal.”

Saurabh Shukla, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsMobile said, "This global collaborative project to detect deep fakes will help NewsMobile and Fakenet AI solve one of the biggest challenges in the misinformation genre that of deep fakes, and we are excited to work with our partners IFCN, Facebook and Fakenet AI", he said.

"Our winning partnership also strengthens Indo-US cooperation in technology and innovation. At NewsMobile, we have focused on innovation and this is another milestone in our journey as an independent fact-checker and tech-based mobile content platform," he added.

Saurabh Shukla also thanked the team led by International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) and Facebook for reposing their faith in NewsMobile.

“FakeNetAI is excited to partner with Facebook, IFCN and NewsMobile to incorporate our technology into the fact-checking process, enabling the fact-checkers to quickly detect deep fakes and prevent them from causing harm," said Raymond Lee, CEO, FakeNet AI.

“This second round features five partnerships between IFCN Code of Principles Signatories and outside companies and universities expanding the fact-checking community to welcome ideas from other fields of expertise,” a statement on Poynter’s website read.

The problem of deep fakes has emerged as a major challenge in the US especially in the run-up to the elections and in countries like India too it is growing. Deep fakes involve altering a video and a morphed image is put out which is often used for misinformation and is difficult to detect.

The innovation by NewsMobile and Fakenet AI will create a unique product to detect these deep fakes, which can be used by the fact-checking community. The mission of the Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative is to support innovation projects, new formats, and technologies that will help benefit the broader global fact-checking ecosystem.

Posted By: Talib Khan