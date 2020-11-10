Indian Cyber Security Agency has issued a warning regarding the flaws in the messaging application WhatsApp. Here's how you can protect your app from hacking.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the Indian Cyber Security Agency has issued a warning regarding the use of WhatsApp. The company has found a number of flaws in the older versions of WhatsApp and iOS-based WhatsApp business, which allow remote attackers to target the system by bypassing security restrictions and coding disturbances. According to the Indian Cyber Security Agency, hacking incidents can be carried out due to the flaws in the older version of WhatsApp.

The reason why CERT put WhatsApp on alert

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) of the Indian Cyber Security Agency has pointed out two major security concerns. These two flaws allow the hacker to illegally use the locked device and give access of the application. WhatsApp has also provided information about such flaws in the November update. Also, security advice was also issued regarding the use of WhatsApp. The security vulnerability of the first method allows hackers to use WhatsApp even when it is locked.

This flaw has been seen in all iOS-based WhatsApp and WhatsApp V2.20.100 versions. WhatsApp can be accessed incorrectly through the screen lock feature. At the same time, the V2.20.200 version of WhatsApp allows interaction with WhatsApp even when the phone is locked, which can lead to hacking incidents.

How to keep your WhatsApp secured

WhatsApp flaws have been found in the older version. In such a situation, users should update WhatsApp immediately to avoid threats like hacking. According to the security agency, from time to time, several types of latest security patches are issued from WhatsApp to avoid hacking incidents, which are very important in terms of protecting the WhatsApp user. So, the users should have to update the WhatsApp account from the App Store or Google Play Store immediately.

Posted By: Srishti Goel