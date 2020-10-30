SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: In a bid to curb the repeated attempts made by Chinese and Pakistani online espionage agents to obtain classified information and data, the Indian Army has developed an indigenous messaging app called SAI that will provide secure voice, text and video calling services to its soldiers.

"The model (of SAI) is similar to commercially available messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end-to-end encryption messaging protocol," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service...The application supports end-to-end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over internet," it added.

SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements, it said. The application has been vetted by CERT-in empanelled auditor and the Army Cyber Group, it noted.

SAI was first developed by Colonel Sai Shankar, the commanding officer of a signals unit in Rajasthan, and was later upgraded to miilitary-grade standards. Col Shankar was also complimented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Amid the repeated attempts by Chinese and Pakistani espionage agenctgs to obtain classified information and data, the Army has last year directed its personnel to avoid the use of WhatsApp for official work.

Earlier this year, the Army had ordered its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones, including Facebook and Instagram. The list of applications also included Chinese apps like TikTok, BigoLive and WeChat, along with others such as Truecaller, Zoom and Vigo Video in order to “plug leakage of information”.

