India-Made Battle Royal Game 'Indus' Coming On Play Store Soon; Pre-Registration Begins | All You Need To Know

The Pune-based technology company SuperGaming has announced that it has started the pre-registration of the battle royale game Indus for Android users. The company further also mentioned that the pre-registration for iPhones and iPads will be starting soon.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, SuperGaming also debuted the first gameplay trailer for Indus, its first battle royale game. According to the company, registering users will receive in-game benefits similar to PUBG and BGMI.

A 1-minute clip shared on the company has shown the desi-side of the upcoming battle royale game including the introduction of characters, overall gameplay, weapons, tweaks of the maps, overall design, and of course the graphics of the game. Interestingly, the game seems a bit similar to Valornat and Apex Legends which are already popular games with a huge gamer base.

Looking at the love that the genre of Battle Royale games got in India, especially PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, BGMI, Fortnite, and more, it would be interesting to see if the game could acquire a huge user base with great multiplayer gameplay or not.

In terms of pre-registration for the game, you can do so on the Google Play Store. However, iOS users will have to wait a little longer. While on the other hand, the company has teased that early birds would get exclusive surprises that "will make your experience of Indus truly your own.”

If you are wondering how you can do it all you need to do is search for "Indus" on the Play Store, open the listing, and click the green "Pre-register" button to pre-register.

Notably, the pre-registrations for the Indus Battle Royale game were scheduled to begin in 2022, but they were postponed for a variety of reasons, and the developer has not yet announced an approximate launch date and is definitely anticipated.