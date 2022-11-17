India To Make USB Type-C Ports Mandatory For All Devices After European Countries? What We Know

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution disclosed that, following the EU, there is now widespread agreement among Indian stakeholders that all smart devices, including phones, tablets, and other devices, must have a USB Type-C port.

This followed a meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force, which was presided over by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of Consumer Affairs. The meeting's agenda was to investigate the issue of uniformity in electronic device charging ports. Representatives from MAIT, FICCI, CII and educational institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi, and Central Government ministries attended the meeting. However, the government is yet to take a decision on the standardisation.

"During the meeting, there was broad agreement among the participants regarding the use of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Additionally, it was discussed whether a different charging port should be used for feature phones," Rohit said in a statement.

"Stakeholders did agree that a staged roll-out of the common charging port may be conducted so that the same can be applied by the industry and adopted by consumers harmoniously," he added.

It would be interesting to see if the government would introduce the standard ports for all devices including laptops. India would be the second one after the EU which will announce the standardised ports for all the devices.

"With the global shift toward USB-C ports, it would make sense for us to adopt it. The rate of technological obsolescence in the electronic industry is very high, and what is in today is out tomorrow," said Ajay Garg, a member of the Electronic Industries Association of India.

Recently, Apple has rolled out its iPads with the Type-C port leaving the lightning port in order to comply with the rules in the EU.