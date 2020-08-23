The website will likely be launched in India next week and it will be strengthened with data available for all the vaccines used to prevent various diseases, the top medical body noted, adding that the portal will also fetch the information related to COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

When it comes to COVID-19, there is a lot of scattered information, making it difficult for people to get appropriate data about the deadly pathogen. Considering this issue, the Indian Council of Medical Research has decided to make a portal to provide all information regarding coronavirus vaccines in India and abroad.

The website will likely be launched in India next week and it will be strengthened with data available for all the vaccines used to prevent various diseases, the top medical body noted, adding that the portal will also fetch the information related to COVID-19 vaccine from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

What does the ICMR have to say on the website?

The ICMR has taken note of the fact that a lot of information on COVID-19 is scattered, making it difficult for people to people to get the desired info. Therefore, on directions, it has decided to make this portal where everyone will “get all the update for a vaccine in India under one roof”.

"The Central government along with the ICMR is making all best efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic. Wearing masks, hand-hygiene and social distancing are preventive measures but at the same time vaccine development is another important aspect which will be updated on the ICMR vaccine portal," Dr Samiran Panda, Scientist G & head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases (ECD), Division at ICMR told news agency ANI.

Website will be made operational in phases

The website will be made operational in phases, said ICMR officials while adding that the portal will provide all information related to COVID-19 vaccine in India and abroad in its first phase. Over a period of time, information about all other vaccines used to prevent various other ailments will be put on the portal, the officials noted.

Website likely to be functional by next week

According to ICMR officials, the website will be made functional by next week.

Information will be provided in English and other languages

The ICMR officials have said that the portal will provide the majority of the updates in several regional languages in addition to English.

