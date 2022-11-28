India Has Over 396 Million Gamers In 2022, 2nd Highest In The World: Reports

One of the fastest-growing segments of the entertainment industry is electronic games. Developed and developing countries are pioneering the game's genre. India is no exception as it now boasts a huge gaming population. According to a report, the country now has the second-largest gamer base in the world with over 396 million gamers. The number of gamers in India has grown at a rapid pace over the last few years, especially after the pandemic. The growth rate is higher than that of the worldwide gaming market.

Indian gamers are mostly young adults between the age of 20 and 44. This demographic group comprises about 70% of all gamers in India. There are also a large number of female gamers in India. The boom in online gaming including mobile gaming has led to an increase in the number of gamers.

Data from market research firm Niko Partners shows that India now accounts for 50.2% of all gamers in the top 10 Asian nations. According to the report titled "The Asia-10 Games Market," India is also the market that is expanding the fastest, with a revenue growth rate of 21% over the past five years. The reports also predicted that the gaming industry all over the globe is likely to reach $41.4 billion in 2026.

"Gamers are growing much more quickly than revenue. According to Niko Partners, there will be 788.7 million PC and mobile gamers in the Asia-10 region in 2022, and 1.06 billion by 2026", said the report.

After India, Thailand, and the Philippines are among the fastest-growing gaming markets all over the world. Not only revenue, but the countries also witnessed a surge in the number of gamers as well.