New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a third such move, India has reportedly banned Chinese apps, Baidu Search and Weibo - China's response to Google and Twitter, respectively - and asked Google and Apple to remove them from their app stores in the country. According to a report by the Times of India, the government has also asked internet services providers to block the IP addresses of these apps.

This is the third time India has announced a ban on Chinese apps. Earlier in June, India had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, Likee and Shareit, over national security concerns. The government said that these apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order."

The decision also came in the backdrop of India-China border dispute in Eastern Ladakh which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers. There was a strong anti-China sentiment in India following the clashes and people wanted the government to giving Chinese firms risk to national security an atmosphere to flourish in India.

In second such move, the Indian government had on July 27 announced a ban on 47 more China-linked apps. The apps were reportedly acting as clones to the ones which were banned in June this year.

The 47 apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology included clones like Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite.

According to another Times of India report, Chinese internet companies have about 300 million unique users in India, which indicates that nearly two-thirds of smartphone users in India have downloaded at least one Chinese app.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma