Vijay Sales gives a huge discount on iPhone 12 on the occasion of Independence day. Customers can avail the offer online as well as offline mode of Vijay Sales.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With Independence Day approaching, several websites are offering massive discounts on their products to attract customers. One such offer has been provided by Vijay sales, which is giving a discount of Rs 12,500 on iPhone 12. However, this offer is available for customers only till August 15.

How you can avail of the offer?

On the occasion of Independence Day, iPhone 12 can be purchased for just Rs 67,400 from Vijay Sales. Though the smartphone is priced at Rs 79,900, Vijay Sales is offering a discount of Rs 6,500. The customers can get an additional discount of Rs 6,000 if they use an HDFC credit card for making the payment.

Specifications of iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 smartphone has a 6.1-inch HD Super Retina XDR display. It comes with the latest A14 Bionic chipset. The phone has a dual rear camera setup wherein the primary camera of the phone is 12MP, which supports ultra-wide-angle. Apart from this, another 12MP wide-angle lens has been given and the front camera of the phone has a 12MP for a selfie.

iPhone 12 supports iOS 14 out-of-the-box operating system and has MagSafe charging. While talking about the battery life then it has a 3687 mAh and supports a 20W charger. However, the company has stopped giving charges in the phone box. The iPhone 12 smartphone comes in several colour options. The company recently launched the iPhone 12 smartphone with the brand new Purple colour option.

