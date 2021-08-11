Independence Day 2021: As we celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s look at some of these apps that responded to the nation’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar and led the race with truly ‘Made-in-India’ innovation. Here are our top five.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: India has leapfrogged into a mobile-first nation and houses some of the best tech developers. With Indian startups shaping up the world’s largest internet markets, the country is at the cusp of witnessing the next technological wave.

As we celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, let’s look at some of these apps that responded to the nation’s clarion call of Atmanirbhar and led the race with truly ‘Made-in-India’ innovation. Here are our top five.

Moj:

Launched in July 2020, Moj was created as a go-to destination for short videos, with its users across the country showcasing their creativity and talent on this platform. With over 160 million monthly active users & a 50+ million strong creator community, Moj has emerged as India's number one short video app in just a little over a year. With its best in class AI feed technologies, the app personalises its content for every single user on the app. Further, it offers one of the best creation tools in the Indian short video space, backed by robust editing capabilities, camera filters powered by AR capabilities, and the largest music library enabling its creators to create highly engaging and fun original content.

ShareChat:

ShareChat, launched in October 2015, is today India’s only homegrown social media platform. Hosting content in over 15+ languages, ShareChat has amassed 180 million monthly active users on the back of channelizing in-house AI-driven capabilities and algorithms to provide personalized feeds for its users. Further, we have seen the platform bringing innovation for their user communities, silently. Right from building India’s Clubhouse with ShareChat Chatrooms to driving conversations for Bharat, ShareChat is changing the way in which the next billion users will interact on the internet.

BHIM UPI:

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a payment app that lets one make simple, easy and quick transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Pioneered and developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM has been conceived and launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on 30th December 2016 to bring in Financial Inclusion to the nation and a digitally empowered society.

Bobble AI:

Bobble AI is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation platform that empowers billions of everyday conversations of over 50 Million users from India and around the world via its highly expressive and personalized content including stickers, GIFs, and emojis, AI-powered contextual recommendations, speech-to-text and many other innovative technologies via its diverse portfolio of smartphone keyboard applications.

Koo:

Koo is an Indian microblogging and social networking service based in Bangalore, built for Indians in order to be able to share their views using Indian languages. Born out of the Indian government’s tussle with Twitter. This Made in India app is a point of attention for many tech enthusiasts.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan