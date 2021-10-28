New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With Diwali just around the corner, Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo, is giving a bumper offer to its consumers. The company has announced its all-new "Pay Rs 101 to own a Vivo smartphone" offer for this Diwali and the last day to avail the offer is set as November 7.

The offer is valid on selected Vivo V and Y series smartphones, which include Vivo V21, Vivo Y73, and Vivo Y33s. It should be noted that the offer "Pay Rs 101 to get a Vivo smartphone" is only applicable if a consumer purchases the phone with the Bajaj Finance service. As per the offer, users have to make a downpayment of Rs. 101, and the rest of the amount will be deducted from the monthly installments.

Vivo Diwali offer includes one-time screen replacement on purchase of Vivo X70 Series, Vivo V21 5G (8GB+128GB), Vivo V21 5G (8GB+256GB), Vivo V21 5G (8GB+256GB), and Vivo V21E (8GB+128GB) smartphones. The company will also provide a partnership of Vivo finance, which means users can purchase the at no-cost EMI option.

Consumers can purchase the Vivo X70 on a 10 per cent cashback offer with Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HDB Finance. Apart from that, a one-year extended warranty with zest money is offered to the customers, wherein they can avail benefits of Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio. However, the company is yet to reveal the Jio benefits.

Cost of different Vivo models

Vivo X70 Pro+ (12+256GB) - Rs 79,990

Vivo X70 Pro (8+128GB) - Rs 46,990

Vivo X70 (8+256GB) - Rs 49,990

Vivo X70 (12+256GB) - Rs 52,990

Vivo V21 (8GB+128GB) - Rs 29,990

Vivo V21 (8GB+256GB) - Rs 32,990

Vivo V21e (8GB+128GB) - Rs 24,990

Vivo Y73 (8GB+128GB) - Rs 20,990

Vivo Y33s (8GB+128GB) - Rs 17,990

