The apps in the new ban list were reportedly acting as clones to the ones which were banned in June this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Days after banning 59 apps with Chinese origin, the Indian government on Monday announced a ban on 47 more linked to China. The apps in the new ban list were reportedly acting as clones to the ones which were banned in June this year.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is likely to release the complete list of 47 banned apps soon, which includes clones like Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. The apps have been reportedly taken down from the app stores.

Other than these 47 apps and the 59 banned earlier, the government is also readying a list of around 275 China-linked mobile apps, including some popular online gaming apps like PUBG, which are being scanned for the alleged violation of national security and user privacy.

The decision follows the Indian government's big decision in June-end to ban 59 Chinese apps, including the popular ones like TikTok, UC Browser and Helo. The decision had come amid the relations between the two Asian giants falling to an all-time low amid the border aggression by Beijing in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley which had claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Banning the 59 apps, the government had said that they were engaged in activities which are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

A government press release announcing the ban stated: "The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Chinese internet companies have about 300 million unique users in India, which indicates that nearly two-third of smaretphone users in India have downloaded a Chinese app, according to Times of India report.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta