New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Millions of dollars in cryptocurrency are being donated to Ukrainian groups in the wake of Russia’s attack on February 24, research firm Elliptic stated. Worldwide, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been sold to raise money for the ongoing escalation of conflict in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s official Twitter account has said it accepts the donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022

Donations in cryptocurrencies are made conventionally: through banks.

In the tech-savvy Ukraine, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a quick and easy way to handle the donation money.

“Coming from Ukraine, it’s totally normal to have stacks of dollars in physical proximity,”Illia Polosukhin, a Ukrainian cofounder of NEAR Protocol, a competitor to Ethereum, was quoted as saying by The Verge. “You don’t trust the local currency and on top of that, you don’t trust banks” he added.

Ukraine's parliament—the Verkhovna Rada— last year had adopted a bill legalising and regulating all virtual financial assets, including the cryptocurrency.

Ukraine is ranked fourth on Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index, behind Vietnam, India and Pakistan with nearly USD 8 billion cryptocurrency passing through country’s financial system annually.

The international cryptocurrency community has largely supported Ukraine upon Russian invasion in the country. Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum creator had expressed regret upon Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“Very upset by Putin's decision to abandon the possibility of a peaceful solution to the dispute with Ukraine and go to war instead. This is a crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people. I want to wish everyone security, although I know that there will be no security. Glory to Ukraine,” Ethereum creator had said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma