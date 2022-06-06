New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Meta-owned Instagram is one of the most-used apps on the internet and its popularity is only growing day by day. In a bid to make it more interactive and versatile, Instagram time to time rolls out new features and upgrades. The Meta owned platform is used by millions of users to share images, videos, reels and more. Now, creators can make use of the 'Color Switch' effect to create all-new stories and visual memories.

The new Instagram filter let users filter a multi-colour strobe effect to pictures. The new filter will only work with the new and latest version of the Meta-owned app. Check out the steps on how to use the Color Switch filter on Instagram.

Here's how you can use the 'Color Switch' filter on Instagram:

Step-1 Open Instagram on your device by clicking on the icon of the app.

Step-2 On the home screen, swipe left and select the REEL option from the next menu.

Step-3 After switching to REEL, now tap on ‘Effects’.

Step-4 Search for the 'Glam sunglasses' filter. Make sure you select the right effecting by referring to the image above.

Step-5 Select the effect.

Step-6 Create and edit the Reels like usual and share it.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned app recently introduced 3D Avatars for users and a brighter icon along with its own typography. Instagram recently confirmed that its new design system will place the content at the centre of the window, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

"We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community." Instagram stated.

The company added "Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modelling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colours, is the foundation of our complete colour system. Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings. We are excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient."

Posted By: Ashita Singh