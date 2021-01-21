All popular operating systems let users safeguard their smartphones against unauthorised access with a user ID, which can be unlocked through pin, fingerprint, or facial recognition.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: All popular operating systems let users safeguard their smartphones against unauthorised access with a user ID, which can be unlocked through pin, fingerprint, or facial recognition. However, users are often left locked out of their devices when they type the pin incorrectly too many times, or forget the password altogether. There are multiple secondary authentication methods that allow you to get into your phone in case this happens. Let us look at these methods.

If you are an android users, you can unlock your phone by factory resetting it. Follow the step-by-step guide below to do this.

Step 1: Switch off your phone and wait for at least a minute

Step 2: Press the power button and volume down button together.

Step 3: Once you are booted into the recovery mode, select the 'factor reset' option

Step 4: Select Wipe Cache to clean all your data

Step 5: Wait for a minute and switch on your phone

You will now be able to access your device without being asked for the password.

How to unlock your phone using Google device manager

Step 1: Visit Google Device manager

Step 2: Sign into your Google account

Step 3: Select the phone you want to unlock

Step 4: Select 'Lock' option. Type in your new password.

Step 5: Select lock again and unlock your phone with the new device

Posted By: Lakshay Raja