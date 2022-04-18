New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: We often hear about the stories of phones getting lost or stolen. In fact, many of us have also faced the same problem at least once in our lives. Though one of the immediate actions after the phone is lost or stolen is to file a report with the concerned authorities. However, it is not always fruitful to get back your device. In such a situation, Google's 'Find My Device' can help you to track your phone. Here's all you need to know about it:

What's Find My Device?

Google’s Find My Device, known previously as Android Device Manager, is a convenient feature that helps users to track and remotely lock their smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches. The device can also be wiped if it gets stolen.

How to use it?

You can locate your phone from a computer or from any other Android device by installing the Find My Device app. Once installed, you can sign in using your Google credentials. Once done, you can start locating your phone by first opening up a browser tab, going to google.com/android/find, and logging in with your Google account. Find My Device will now start detecting your phone. If you have the location service enabled, the app will track its location by displaying a map with a pin dropped on where the phone is currently located. On the left-hand side of the screen, you can see tabs for all the devices connected to your account. Beneath each tab, you can find the device model name, the time it was last spotted, the network it’s connected to, and the remaining battery life.

Requirements

To find, lock, or erase an Android phone, that phone must be turned on, signed in to a Google Account, connected to mobile data or Wi-Fi, be visible on Google Play, have Location turned on, and have Find My Device turned on.

How to download Find My Device?

The Google Find My Device app is available on the Google Play Store, from where it can be downloaded and installed on your phone. Only 1.8 MB in size, the app has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha