How To Install E-Sim On Your Phone; Check Step-Wise Process Here

With the launch of the iPhone 14, the concept of eSIM or Embedded Subscriber Identity Module has gained momentum. It is directly placed into your smartphone or any other cellular device in place of the physical sim.

What Are The Advantages Of an eSIM?

It actually saves a lot of space as the manufacturer does not have to put a sim slot and a sim tray. The space can be used for something meaningful.

It permits any mobile device to have its SIM card provisioned remotely. It means any change that may require removing or changing the sim, switching telecom operators or others can be done remotely by the mobile operator.

Can You Convert Your Physical SIM to eSIM?

Big telecom operators like Jio, Vi, and Airtel allow their customers to convert the physical SIM into an eSIM for the device that can support it. Currently, Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola offer phones that actually support eSIM in India. So if you are wondering how you can install an eSIM, here is the step-by-step guide for it.



How To Activate eSIM on Airtel?

The first step is to compose a message, eSIM <space> registered email address, and send it to 121.

If your email address is valid, you will soon receive a message from 121, to confirm the eSIM process.

You must reply to this SMS with '1'.

You will now receive another SMS from 121 to give your consent on call.

After agreeing, you will again receive a message from 121 for the QR code sent to your registered email id.

It can take up to 2 hours for the activation of your eSIM and if not, contact the customer support executive.

How To Activate eSIM on JIO?

Make sure that your device is JIO eSIM compatible. You can check it out through Jio's official website.

Open Settings then tap About to check your IMEI and EID number

Now send SMS GETESIM <EID> <IMEI> to 199 from your Android device with an active JIO SIM

You will receive a 19-digit eSIM number and your eSIM profile setup details

Now text back, SIMCHG <eSIM Number> to 199

It will give you an update on eSIM handling in 2 hours

After receiving the message, confirm it by sending "1" to 183

You will now receive a call to your JIO number asking you to share your 19-digit eSIM number

You will soon receive a confirmation message to confirm your new eSIM.



How To Activate eSIM on VI?

So first you need to text your eSIM <registered email address> to 199

A confirmation message will arrive shortly if your email address is correct

Now reply to ESIMY's SMS to confirm

You will again receive an SMS requesting consent via a call

After you agree, a message will be sent to your email id along with a QR code.

How To Setup eSIM in Android?

Open Settings and tap on Connections

Now open SIM card manager and tap on Add mobile plan

After this selection, the option Add with QR code

Now, you need to scan the QR code you received in your mail and follow further instructions.

After scanning, tapping Add will add the eSIM to your device.

How To Setup eSIM in IOS?