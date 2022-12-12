How To Get Paid 'Blue Tick' On Twitter In India? Price, Features And Step-By-Step Guide

The micro-blogging platform is yet again in the news as it is going to relaunch its controversial Twitter Blue Subscription with improved features, different badges, and better software updates. Twitter in a tweet announced that it would be launching its paid subscription on Monday (12th December).

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

In terms of revised prices, Android and Web users will have to pay $8 per month for Twitter Blue, while an Apple user will have to pay a hiked $11/month for the subscription. However, there are no official statements about the rollout of the subscription in India.

Talking about the features, the subscribers will get their hands on multiple features as listed below:

1. Half The Ads: Twitter Blue Subscribers will see half the ads on their feed as compared to regular users.

2. Priority In Reply, Mentions, And Search: The subscribed users will get prioritised at the time of reply, mention, and search.

3. Post-Longer Videos: Users who sign up for Twitter Blue will have the ability to post longer videos than regular users.

4. Early Access To Upcoming Features: The subscribers will get their hands on the newly launched features first.

5. Blue Tick: Twitter will provide the Blue tick for subscribed users. Additionally, the grey tick will now be the ‘official badge’ and the businesses including MNCs will get the gold check marks.

There’s no official statement on the relaunch of Twitter Blue services in India. But whenever it will be rolled out, here’s how you can grab your hands on the Twitter Blue Subscription in India:

1. Go to the Profile section of your application or Twitter.com.

2. Select Twitter Blue.

3. Tap on the blue Subscribe button.

4. For iOS, adhere to the in-app purchase instructions.