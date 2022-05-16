New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Gmail is an essential application on our gadgets nowadays. Be it personal, or professional many things are done using mail. Being a free application, Gmail is a platform with many features that one should know about. We have been often asked to provide our e-signatures but do you know? Gmail provides you with an option to add your email signature and you can use that on any of your devices and send it to others.

A Gmail signature is a text comprising a few lines that are automatically added at the end of Gmail messages as a footer. You can add your name, website, company, phone number and your favourite quote, which you can change anytime. Here is a step-by-step guide you can follow to add a signature in Gmail using Android and iPhone and desktop.

How to add a signature in Gmail using Android

Step 1: First, open the Gmail app on your Android device.

Step 2: Next tap Menu.

Step 3: Now scroll to the bottom, then tap Settings.

Step 4: Here choose the Google Account where you want to add a signature.

Step 5: On the new page tap Mobile Signature.

Step 6: Enter the text for your signature.

Step 7: At last, tap Ok.

If you are an iOS user then you have to follow different steps. If you have multiple Gmail accounts then you need to change this setting for each account.

How to add signature in Gmail using iPhone and iPad

Before these steps, just download the Gmail app on your iPhone and iPad.

Step 1: First, open the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Now, tap the Menu icon.

Step 3: Now, scroll to the bottom and tap Settings.

Step 4: Here, tap your Account.

Step 5: On the new page tap Signature settings.

Step 6: Switch the Mobile Signature setting on.

Step 7: Add or edit your mobile signature to save and tap Back.'

How to add a Gmail signature on desktop

Step 1: Open your Gmail

Step 2: Go on settings and scroll down to 'signature'

Step 3: Tap on the 'create new option'

Step 4: Create your signature and you can also format your message by adding image.

Step 5: Now save the signature and use.

Posted By: Ashita Singh